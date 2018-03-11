Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Status unclear for three-game road swing
Whiteside (hip) will travel with the Heat for its three-game road trip that begins Monday in Portland, but wouldn't commit to being available for any of those contests, Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports. "I'm going to listen to [team trainers]," Whiteside said, regarding his recovery timetable from the strained left hip flexor. "I don't want to make it worse. Anytime they say you can make an injury worse, I'm going to listen to them."
Whiteside was held out of Saturday's 129-102 win over the Wizards after sustaining the hip injury in the club's pregame shootaround. The center initially tried to play through the pain, but after his condition worsened, the Heat elected to rule him out for the contest. He'll presumably be reevaluated at shootaround Monday, but if Whiteside is unable to give it a go, Bam Adebayo would likely draw a second straight start at center.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Rueld out Saturday with hip issue•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 26 points in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 24 points in 25 minutes•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects 19 rebounds•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Struggles in loss to Lakers•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Full line in Tuesday's win•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...