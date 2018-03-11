Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Status unclear for three-game road swing

Whiteside (hip) will travel with the Heat for its three-game road trip that begins Monday in Portland, but wouldn't commit to being available for any of those contests, Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports. "I'm going to listen to [team trainers]," Whiteside said, regarding his recovery timetable from the strained left hip flexor. "I don't want to make it worse. Anytime they say you can make an injury worse, I'm going to listen to them."

Whiteside was held out of Saturday's 129-102 win over the Wizards after sustaining the hip injury in the club's pregame shootaround. The center initially tried to play through the pain, but after his condition worsened, the Heat elected to rule him out for the contest. He'll presumably be reevaluated at shootaround Monday, but if Whiteside is unable to give it a go, Bam Adebayo would likely draw a second straight start at center.