Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Struggles in loss to Lakers
Whiteside scored six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds across 19 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.
Whiteside struggled in this fast-paced affair, receiving his fewest minutes in a month's worth of action and notching his lowest rebound total since Jan. 5. He'd recorded double-doubles in seven of the last eight games and will look to bounce back Saturday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Full line in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Another strong performance in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss to Rockets•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...