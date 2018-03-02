Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Struggles in loss to Lakers

Whiteside scored six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds across 19 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.

Whiteside struggled in this fast-paced affair, receiving his fewest minutes in a month's worth of action and notching his lowest rebound total since Jan. 5. He'd recorded double-doubles in seven of the last eight games and will look to bounce back Saturday against the Pistons.