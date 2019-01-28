Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Third straight double-double

Whiteside provided 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 boards, three blocks and two assists across 24 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 106-97 win over the Knicks.

Whiteside has played half the minutes or fewer at center in the Heat's past two games, but it hasn't prevented him from rattling off double-doubles, as he's now notched three in a row. His dismal shooting from the free-throw line is far and away the biggest eyesore on his fantasy profile, but he's at least only had nine attempts (making five) over this three-game stretch.