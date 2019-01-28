Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Third straight double-double
Whiteside provided 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 boards, three blocks and two assists across 24 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 106-97 win over the Knicks.
Whiteside has played half the minutes or fewer at center in the Heat's past two games, but it hasn't prevented him from rattling off double-doubles, as he's now notched three in a row. His dismal shooting from the free-throw line is far and away the biggest eyesore on his fantasy profile, but he's at least only had nine attempts (making five) over this three-game stretch.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double against Cavs•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Monster double-double in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Solid production in return•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Removed from injury report•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out with illness•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Monster performance vs. Washington•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....