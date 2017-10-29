Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Unlikely to play Monday

Whiteside (knee) is unlikely to play in Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside suffered a bruise on his knee in the first game of the season and will likely miss his fifth straight game Monday. He has been able to participate in some drills, but has yet to go through a full-contact practice. With Whiteside's likely absence, Bam Adebayo, Jordan Mickey, and Kelly Olynyk should continue to see increased action.