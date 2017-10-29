Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Unlikely to play Monday
Whiteside (knee) is unlikely to play in Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside suffered a bruise on his knee in the first game of the season and will likely miss his fifth straight game Monday. He has been able to participate in some drills, but has yet to go through a full-contact practice. With Whiteside's likely absence, Bam Adebayo, Jordan Mickey, and Kelly Olynyk should continue to see increased action.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out vs. Celtics•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Officially ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Saturday with knee bruise•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Drops 26 points, 22 boards Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Not starting Wednesday's exhibition•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...