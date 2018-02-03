Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will not return Friday
Whiteside will not return to Friday's game against the 76ers due to an illness.
Whiteside provided four points (2-6 FG), nine boards, and three blocks across 18 minutes before exiting the contest. The Heat will play the second game of a back-to-back set against the Pistons on Saturday, so the big man's status for the contest is certainly up in the air. It will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.
