Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Monday

Whiteside (illness) will play Monday against the Magic, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Whiteside is set to return to action after missing Saturday's game against the Pistons. The big man, who is averaging 14.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 25.6 minutes per game this season, should immediately reclaim his spot in the Heat's starting lineup, sending either Kelly Olynyk or Bam Adebayo to the bench as a result.