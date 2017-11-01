Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Bulls
Whiteside (knee) is starting at center for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Whiteside went through morning shootaround without any issues and was already fully expected to take the court following a five-game absence. He'll take on his usual spot as the team's starting center, which should take away minutes from the likes of Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Mickey.
