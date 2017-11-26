Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Sunday
Whiteside (knee) confirmed that he will play Sunday against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, the knee issue won't cost Whiteside any time, as he's been fully cleared to play after testing it out during pregame warmups. Whiteside is coming off of a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in 24 minutes Friday in Minnesota.
