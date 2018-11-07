Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Wednesday
Whiteside will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside missed Monday's game with a minor knee issue, and his status for Wednesday was never in much jeopardy. Expect the big man to return to the starting five and play his normal complement of minutes.
