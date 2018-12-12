Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will re-join team on road trip

Whiteside (personal), who is out Wednesday against the Jazz, will re-join the Heat sometime during the team's road trip, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside is set to miss a fourth straight game due to a personal matter Wednesday. The only two games remaining on Miami's road trip is a Friday matchup against the Grizzlies and a Sunday game against the Pelicans. Once Whiteside returns, Bam Adebayo should return to the bench.