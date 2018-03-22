Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will remain out Friday

Whiteside (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside will be missing a fifth straight contest and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance doesn't provide much optimism that a return is forthcoming. With Whiteside sidelined once again, look for Bam Adebayo to continue to start, with Kelly Olynyk slated to see a significant workload off the bench following a couple of impressive performances.