Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will remain out Friday
Whiteside (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside will be missing a fifth straight contest and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance doesn't provide much optimism that a return is forthcoming. With Whiteside sidelined once again, look for Bam Adebayo to continue to start, with Kelly Olynyk slated to see a significant workload off the bench following a couple of impressive performances.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Wednesday vs. New York•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday vs. Denver•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will remain out Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Listed as out for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Officially out Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Status unclear for three-game road swing•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...