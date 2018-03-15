Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will remain out Friday
Whiteside (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Whiteside will miss a fourth straight game Friday and it's somewhat discouraging that he's being ruled out a day in advance. However, the Heat don't play again until Monday against the Nuggets, which should give Whiteside another three full days for additional rest and rehabilitation. Look for Bam Adebayo to start at center in his place Friday, with Kelly Olynyk seeing added run off the bench.
