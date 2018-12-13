Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will return to team Friday

Whiteside (personal) will rejoin the Heat for Friday's tilt with the Grizzlies, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside, who will end up missing four games after the birth of his child, will rejoin the Heat for Friday's game at Memphis. Whiteside is highly likely to return to his starting role, which would push Bam Adebayo back to the bench.

