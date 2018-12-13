Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will return to team Friday
Whiteside (personal) will rejoin the Heat for Friday's tilt with the Grizzlies, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Whiteside, who will end up missing four games after the birth of his child, will rejoin the Heat for Friday's game at Memphis. Whiteside is highly likely to return to his starting role, which would push Bam Adebayo back to the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will re-join team on road trip•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Won't return to action Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Remains out Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Saturday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Not playing Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Leaves bench early in loss•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.