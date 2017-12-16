Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Won't travel on upcoming road trip
Whiteside (knee) will not travel with the Heat on their upcoming two-game road trip.
Whiteside had already been ruled out for Saturday's contest, and the team has now preemptively confirmed that he'll miss at least two additional games. That means Whiteside, who continues to nurse a bone bruise in his left knee, will return to action no sooner than next Friday (Dec. 22) in Dallas.
