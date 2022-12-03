Highsmith (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Highsmith will likely move back to a smaller role given the Heat are approaching full health and should not be in any fantasy considerations.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Listed as probable•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Leads bench with near double-double•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Listed questionable Wednesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Not returning Sunday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Heads to locker room Sunday•