Highsmith (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Despite nursing an ankle injury, Highsmith will be available off the bench for the Heat on Tuesday. The forward has averaged 4.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 15 previous appearances.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Deemed probable for Tuesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Available Monday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Deemed probable for Monday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Active as expected•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Listed as probable•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Leads bench with near double-double•