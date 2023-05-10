Highsmith (knee) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Highsmith was probable due to his knee issue, so it isn't very surprising to see him available for Wednesday's matchup. Over the first four games of the series, he's averaged 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game.
