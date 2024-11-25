Highsmith (jaw contusion) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Highsmith has seen a healthy workload this season, averaging 24.4 minutes in 12 contests. His production has been lacking from a fantasy perspective, however, as he's produced 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
