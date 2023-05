Highsmith (knee) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith was probable ahead of Monday's matchup due to his knee issue, but he'll be able to suit up once again. He's played double-digit minutes in the last two matchups, averaging 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.