Highsmith (ankle) is available to play in Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After popping up on the injury report with an ankle sprain, Highsmith will be active for Monday's contest against the Grizzlies. Over his past five appearances, Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.8 minutes per game.