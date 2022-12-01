Highsmith (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against Boston, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Highsmith will be available for the Heat once again despite nursing a right ankle sprain. The forward has totaled 11 points and 18 rebounds across his last three outings.
