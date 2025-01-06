Highsmith (personal) is available to play Monday against the Kings .
Highsmith was originally carrying a questionable tag, but he's expected to see his usual workload Monday night. The forward is averaging 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes this season.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Season-high eight rebounds in win•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Coming off bench•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Nails three triples in win•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Will play Wednesday•