Highsmith will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
After getting the start for the Heat in Monday's loss to the Knicks, Highsmith will be in the second unit Wednesday against Detroit. Bam Adebayo will return to his natural position, while Kel'el Ware will return to the starting lineup.
