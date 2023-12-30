Highsmith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Highsmith drew a spot start at power forward Thursday against the Warriors, putting up three points and recording one steal over 18 minutes. He'll head back to his usual bench role as the Heat elect to give Nikola Jovic a chance with the first unit.
