Highsmith finished Wednesday's 115-106 victory over the Magic with 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes off the bench.

With Jimmy Butler (calf) and Kevin Love (illness) in street clothes, Highsmith saw his biggest workload since Nov. 14 and produced a season high in scoring while tying his season high in boards. The 27-year-old forward has been inconsistent in 2023-24, even on nights when he gets 20-plus minutes, so even if Love and Butler remain unavailable Friday against the Hawks, Highsmith will be tough to trust.