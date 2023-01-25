Highsmith finished with 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 98-95 victory over Boston.

Caleb Martin got the start, but it was Highsmith who saw the most minutes, logging over 30 for the first time since November. He recorded his second double-double of the season and nailed four from deep. After several games in a row of getting minimal playing time, the 26-year-old stepped up big in the victory Tuesday night. However, for fantasy purposes, it's likely just an outlier.