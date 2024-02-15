Highsmith posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 win over the 76ers.

Highsmith scored in double digits for the first time since the Celtics on Jan. 25. His 36 minutes of play came with Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) sidelined for Wednesday's contest. Highsmith will likely see his role decrease after the All-Star break when Butler returns to action.