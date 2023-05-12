Highsmith (knee) is available for Friday's Game 6 versus New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Highsmith has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up despite battling a lingering knee issue. Over the first five matchups of the series against the Knicks, Highsmith has averaged 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.
