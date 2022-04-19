Highsmith (hip) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith was one of six players on Miami's injury report for Tuesday, but the Heat will have their entire roster available. However, Highsmith -- who's played double-digit minutes just six times this season -- isn't expected to have a major role during Game 2.
