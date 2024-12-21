Highsmith is not part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Even though the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (illness) on Saturday, Highsmith will come off the bench for the first time in 17 games. Instead, the Heat will start Dru Smith, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
