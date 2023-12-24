Highsmith is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Highsmith didn't practice Sunday and is in danger of missing the Christmas Day matchup versus Philadelphia. The versatile forward was a regular starter for the Heat earlier in the season, but now that they are close to full strength, Highsmith has been operating off the bench, averaging 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.5 minutes over his last four appearances.