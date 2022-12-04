The Heat list Highsmith as probable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain.

Highsmith has been a regular on Heat injury reports of late, but he's taken the court for each of the team's last eight games while playing 20-plus minutes every time. He doesn't appear at much of risk of missing either end of the Heat's back-to-back set to open the week, as Miami is set to host the Pistons on Tuesday following the road game in Memphis.