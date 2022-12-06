Highsmith (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's contest against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Highsmith is expected to suit up for the second half of Miami's back-to-back set Tuesday. The backup forward played 14 minutes off the bench Monday, his fewest since Nov. 16, and totaled six points, six rebounds and three steals.
