Highsmith is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee effusion.
Highsmith wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's loss to Denver, but he didn't see any playing time after averaging 22.7 minutes over his prior six appearances. Highsmith is one of four Heat players listed as questionable for Saturday's game.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Tale of two halves•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Chips in 16 points off bench•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Set to play against Boston•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Not injured during car accident•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Involved in car accident•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Out for personal reasons•