Highsmith posted nine points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 105-104 Play-In Game loss to the 76ers.

Highsmith has seen an increase in both playing time and production in April, when he averaged 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.7 minutes. This is a significant improvement from March, where the 27-year-old averaged 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.3 steals in 16.7 minutes. With Jimmy Butler (knee) out for Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Highsmith is expected to garner an uptick in playing time behind Jaime Jaquez.