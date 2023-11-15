Highsmith registered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and five steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 victory over Charlotte.

Highsmith was an elite defensive playmaker, forcing seven turnovers on a night where Miami only had seven turnovers as a team. Highsmith also scored efficiently, but Tuesday's performance remains more indicative of his ceiling than a realistic game-to-game expectation.