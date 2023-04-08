Highsmith posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 114-108 loss to the Wizards.

The Heat decided to rest several regulars, and Highsmith was given his first start of the season since Jan. 14 as a result. He embraced the opportunity and ended just one rebound away from a double-double, but his shooting woes certainly stood out after ending with more field goal attempts (11) than points scored (10). Given the Heat are already locked in the play-in tournament, it wouldn't be shocking if Highsmith gets the start in the regular-season finale against the Magic on Sunday.