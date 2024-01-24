Highsmith (foot) is now listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
After initially being listed as probable, Highsmith has been downgraded to questionable Friday due to a left foot sprain. If Highsmith is ultimately ruled out, Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic are candidates to receive increased playing time.
