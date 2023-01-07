Highsmith will start Friday's game against the Suns.

Caleb Martin (quadriceps) and Tyler Herro (back) are both out, so Highsmith and Max Strus have been inserted into the starting lineup. Across four games as a starter, Highsmith has averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 assists in 30.3 minutes.