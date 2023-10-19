Highsmith posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 preseason loss to the Nets.

Highsmith is competing for a bench role ahead of Opening Night, and he certainly made his presence felt in this one, as he missed just two shots from the field and was one of Miami's highest-scoring players. He's averaging 9.3 points per game in four preseason contests.