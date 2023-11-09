Highsmith finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 victory over Memphis.

Highsmith opened the season injured but has looked good of late, starting each of the Heat's last three games and scoring a season-high mark in this one. It's only been four games, but his efficiency stands out since he's shooting a strong 59.1 percent from the field.