Highsmith will start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Highsmith will enter the starting lineup for the first time this season due to Jimmy Butler (ankle) being out of the lineup. In games where he's played 30-plus minutes this season, Highsmith holds averages of 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.
