Highsmith is in the starting five for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago.
Highsmith will make just his second start of the season Tuesday, with Jimmy Butler (illness) out. He tallied 12 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during his other start on Nov. 18.
