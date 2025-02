Highsmith is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers with left Achilles soreness.

This appears to be a minor issue for Highsmith, especially if the Heat are planning on him playing in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Highsmith has played 18.7 minutes per contest over his last 10 games with averages of 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists.