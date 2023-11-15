Highsmith registered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five steals, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 victory over Charlotte.

Highsmith was an elite defensive playmaker, forcing seven turnovers on a night where Miami had only seven as a team. He also scored efficiently, but Tuesday's performance remains more indicative of his ceiling than a realistic game-to-game expectation. That said, on the heels of the big outing, Highsmith may have increased his job security as a starting forward alongside Jimmy Butler.