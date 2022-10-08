Highsmith closed with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-108 preseason victory over the Grizzlies.

The Heat rolled with a completely new opening five, affording some rest to their usual suspects. This allowed Highsmith to slide into a larger role, something that is unlikely to happen once the games actually matter. His production was certainly solid enough but when all is said and done, he remains well off the fantasy radar.