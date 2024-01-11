Highsmith is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Highsmith will replace Kyle Lowry (hand) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Highsmith is averaging 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.1 minutes across his previous 15 starting appearances.
