Highsmith (Achilles) is available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Highsmith had been deemed probable due to a sore left Achilles, but he's been given the green light to suit up against Chicago. Highsmith will return to the second unit after making a spot start Monday. Highsmith is averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 27.4 minutes during his last seven appearances.
