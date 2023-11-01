Highsmith (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Highsmith has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday after missing Miami's first four games of the season with a knee injury. Highsmith will likely serve as one of the Heat's backup forwards. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes across 54 appearances in 2022-23.