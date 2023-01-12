Highsmith (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Bucks.
Highsmith has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday with left patellar tendinitis. The 25-year-old forward has started in each of Miami's last three games and is averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes during that span.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Listed probable Thursday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Reaches double figures•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Has contract guaranteed•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Draws spot start Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Returns to bench role•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Starting Friday•